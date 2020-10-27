Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch the Realme C17 smartphone in India by late November 2020. The smartphone was launched in Bangladesh last month. Ahead of its launch, we are hearing several leaks about the price & specifications of the Realme C17 handset. As per tipster Mukul Sharma's tweet, the smartphone costs BDT 15,990 (approximately Rs 13,900) & is expected to carry a similar price in India. The Bangladesh variant comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The tipster also revealed that the Realme C17 could be revealed alongside the Realme X7 series. Realme C15 Variant With Snapdragon 460 SoC Likely To Be Launched Soon.

Realme C17 (Photo Credits: Realme Bangladesh)

In terms of specifications, Realme C17 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the smartphone might come equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP black & white camera. Upfront, there could be an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Realme C17 (Photo Credits: Realme Bangladesh)

Realme C17 is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility. The device may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The phone might get connectivity options such as GPS/A-GPS, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port.

