Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday launched a new tyre, V-Steel Mix M721, for the commercial vehicle segment with an aim to establish a strong presence in the drive axle tyre category.

The latest offering is specifically for the general cargo, long haul and highway application, the company said.

The new product addresses the issues of both tyre fuel mileage and cut-chip resistance, Bridgestone India said.

“The commercial vehicle segment is focussed on optimising total cost of operations to achieve higher profitability. The V-STEEL Mix M721 is targeted towards the general cargo segment, which is the largest portion of the CV segment and delivers 15 per cent extra tyre mileage and subsequent reduction in cost per kilometre (CPK) for the fleet operators.” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Pune-based Bridgestone India, which is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation of Japan, had last month announced an undisclosed investment in fleet management firm Feeca India to strengthen its positioning in the digital mobility space.

