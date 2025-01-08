New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday said Brijendra Pratap Singh has taken over as its Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD).

The joining of Singh is likely to provide a significant fillip to Nalco's various expansion programmes and new projects.

He took over as CMD at the company's corporate office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Nalco said in a statement.

Prior to joining Nalco, Singh was director-in-charge for Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant and member on the board of SAIL.

Singh is a graduate in mining machinery engineering from IIT Dhanbad (formerly ISM Dhanbad) in 1989 and also holds an MBA degree in Marketing.

