New Delhi, May 24: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Saturday, triggering an explosion that caused the building to collapse, officials said.

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call was received at 4.48 am," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Shops at Stone Market in Kotla Mubarakpur, 6 Shops Gutted (See Pics and Video).

Massive Fire at Factory Triggers Blast in Bawana

Delhi: A massive fire breaks out in a factory at Bawana Industrial Area. Around 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot. A blast reportedly led to the sudden collapse of the factory pic.twitter.com/QYmkvqx8Wb — IANS (@ians_india) May 24, 2025

The fire triggered an explosion inside the premises, due to which the building collapsed, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they added. Firemen are working to extinguish the flames.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)