New Delhi, May 21: A fire broke out at a stone market in Kotla Mubarakpur early Wednesday, gutting at least six shops housed in tin-shed kiosks, officials said. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at 4:08 am, which brought the flames under control by 6:15 am, a fire official said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar, Dousing Operations On.

Fire Guts Shops at Stone Market in Delhi

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The blaze affected shops selling a variety of goods, including clothes, tarpaulin sheets, stationery, and cosmetic items. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short-circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

