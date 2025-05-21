New Delhi, May 21: A fire broke out at a stone market in Kotla Mubarakpur early Wednesday, gutting at least six shops housed in tin-shed kiosks, officials said. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at 4:08 am, which brought the flames under control by 6:15 am, a fire official said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar, Dousing Operations On.

Fire Guts Shops at Stone Market in Delhi

Massive Fire Erupts in Kotla Mubarakpur Market, 6 Shops Gutted Delhi Fire Services reported a major fire incident at Patthar Market, Kotla Mubarakpur, early Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out around 4:08 AM on May 21, 2025, under the South Delhi jurisdiction. A total of nine… pic.twitter.com/iOfEhREmrg — siddharatha (@siddharatha05) May 21, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: Several shops were gutted in fire that broke out at Punjabi Bazar, Kotla Mubarakpur, earlier today.#DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WLtmSxsv2k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2025

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The blaze affected shops selling a variety of goods, including clothes, tarpaulin sheets, stationery, and cosmetic items. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short-circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

