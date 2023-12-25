Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Three people died and as many were injured on Monday after being run over by a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.
The incident occurred in Rajgarh town under the Nasirabad police station area when the bus was exiting a parking lot near the Bhairu Baba fair.
Local Station House Office Roshan Lal said the accident was probably caused by a brake failure.
Police said two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer.
A police head constable is also among those injured, they said.
