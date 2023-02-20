New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Indigenous smart devices maker Lava International has partnered with homegrown edtech platform Doubtnut to bundle educational content on its smartphones.

Lava's upcoming smartphones will come pre-loaded with Doubtnut app.

Customers will get access to Doubtnut course material subscription without paying any fee for one year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Our partnership with Doubtnut is in line with our larger vision - 'to empower people to do more, to be more'. The partnership enables us to reach out to a larger number of students across India. With this association, we want to ensure that the aspirations of the youth are nurtured and valued," Lava International President & Business Head Sunil Raina said.

Under the partnership, students buying Lava smartphones will also get access to the Doubtnut's instant doubt solving platform.

"Together we aim at creating an impact and touching lives of students, enabling them to shape our nation's future. As part of the 1-year free course subscription, students can access Doubtnut's premium courses in both Hindi and English," Doubtnut Founder Aditya Shankar said.

