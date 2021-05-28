New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The decision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to open only construction activities and factories from May 31 in the process of unlocking has disappointed the domestic traders, CAIT said on Friday.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that when the positivity rate is about 1.5 per cent, the markets in Delhi should also have been allowed to open, maybe in a phased manner. "More than 15 lakh small and big traders of Delhi are providing employment to more than 35 lakh employees who are largely migrant people and as such for their livelihood, the shops are also eligible to open," it said.

It added that the timings of the shops can be reduced further but opening of shops and markets is the need of the hour as traders are facing acute financial crisis.

* TTK Prestige rolls out COVID-19 employee assistance, support measures

* Kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige has rolled out a series of measures to provide COVID-19 relief and support to employees and their families.

The company has primarily focused on three areas that include support to family members in case an employee passes away, COVID-19 relief for employees and their families as well as an in-house vaccination programme, said a statement.

* Bisleri strengthens employee welfare practices to safeguard against COVID-19

* India's leading mineral water brand Bisleri on Friday said it has initiated a series of activities to ensure its employees and their families are protected during the second wave of COVID-19.

The company has provided ozone therapy treatments and COVID-19 insurance of Rs 3 lakh to their employees.

Under the COVID-19 Death Insurance policy, the family members of the Bisleri payroll employees would receive three years' salary of Rs 35 lakh, whichever is less, in case of death due to COVID-19. HRS hrs

