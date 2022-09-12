Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance on Monday said Ashwani Ghai has taken charge as its chief operating officer.

Ghai was earlier working as the executive director for strategy at the parent LIC of India, as per an official statement.

* HDFC Bank issues electronic bank guarantee

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday said it has issued the country's first electronic bank guarantee.

It has partnered with National E-Governance Services Limited to develop e-bank guarantee, as per an official statement.

* Axis Bank ties up with Square Yards for co-branded homebuyer ecosystem

Axis Bank on Monday announced a tie-up with real estate platform Square Yards to launch a co-branded home buyer ecosystem.

The 'Open Doors' platform will ensure that the complete journey from searching to buying one's own dream home becomes a hassle-free, efficient and delightful experience for customers, as per an official statement.

* HDFC Life launches insurance plan with new features

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance Company Monday launched a non-linked, non-participating, individual, pure risk premium/savings life insurance plan with a host of features.

Under 'Click2protect Super', policyholders can change life cover, extend the policy term, get coverage for accidental death and terminal illness, as per an official statement.

* RBL Bank says Icra removes adverse outlook on its rating

Private sector lender RBL Bank Monday said domestic rating agency Icra has removed an adverse outlook on its rating, while affirming the overall ratings at AA-.

The lender's revised outlook has been put at "stable" by Icra as against the earlier "rating watch with developing implications", as per an official statement.

* Deutsche Bank appoints Janak Dalas as head of securities services in India, Sri Lanka

German lender Deutsche Bank on Monday said it has appointed Janak Dalal as the head of securities services in India and Sri Lanka.

Dalal has 14 years of experience and was serving as the head of the Deutsche CIB Centre global delivery hub earlier, as per an official statement.

