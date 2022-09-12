There is great news for crores of passengers who travel by train. Many types of facilities are provided to the passengers by the railways, but many times we do not know about the facilities and are not able to take advantage of them.

Indian railways is always looking to provide smooth experience to the passengers . But at times, due to unavoidable circumstances trains are often delayed than scheduled time causing inconvenience to passengers. In such cases, there is a provision wherein meals are served onboard for free in case the train is delayed over for two hours or so regardless of the cause of delay. Data Monetisation: IRCTC Denies Reports Of Selling Customer Data, Other Digital Resources

If your train is running behind its time. In such a situation, food and a cold drink are offered to the passengers by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Food is given to you absolutely free of cost by IRCTC regardless of the cause of delay. According to the rules of Indian Railways, passengers are provided with breakfast and light meals under the catering policy of IRCTC when the train is late. Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Data

According to IRCTC rules, if the train is late by two hours or more then the facility of free meal is given. Though this facility is given to the passengers of express trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto.

According to IRCTC rules, passengers get tea or coffee and two biscuits for breakfast. At the same time, tea or coffee and four bread slices brown-white one butter chipotle are given in the evening snack. Rice, pulses, pickle packets are given to passengers in lunch or dinner by IRCTC. If that us unavailable 7 pooris, mixed veg- potato bhaji, packet of pickle, one packet each of salt and pepper are available to the passengers. So next time you are travelling in train and running late by 2 hours, then you can take advantage of the free food.

