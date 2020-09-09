New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has partnered with augmented reality and IoT company PTC and HPE for its Real-Time Manufacturing Insights (RMI) solution.

Designed on the PTC ThingWorx platform, the solution will now get another boost with HPE's Edgeline series, a statement said.

"With this partnership, HCL can now deliver a streamlined, pre-bundled, ready-to-deploy configuration for the most challenging manufacturing environments...This (partnership) will make the solution more suitable for addressing the need of real-time visibility from shop floor to top floor, across manufacturing enterprises," it added.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote working is the new normal, the entire RMI solution can be deployed close to the factory set-up for faster results. It provides outcome-based values and can also help supervisors and plant managers to remotely visualise factory operations and accordingly predict and take cognitive actions of their operations.

Mitron launches categories to provide enhanced user experience

*Homegrown short-format video app Mitron on Wednesday said it has introduced 'categories' on its platform that helps match categories based on the talent of content creators to specific interests of viewers.

On the app, users will now see content organised in affinity-based categories, enabling them to discover content of their interest with one click, a statement said.

Content creators, based on their skill sets, will be able to create an engaged community of followers, it added.

"Categories, thus, enable users to enjoy greater control over the content they view, whilst also providing a fillip to content distribution, by ensuring that the right content is discovered by the right audience," the statement said.

