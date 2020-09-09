Gionee, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Gionee M12 Pro handset with mid-range specs in China. Key highlights of the handset are a 6.2-inch display, MediaTek Helio P60 processor, 6GB of RAM, triple rear cameras & much more. The smartphone is priced at CNY 700 (approximately Rs 7,500) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. Gionee Max Smartphone With 5000 mAh Battery To Be Launched in India on August 25: Report.

In terms of specifications, Gionee M12 Pro features a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The smartphone carries a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio providing users with an immersive viewing experience during gaming & watching videos. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device gets triple rear cameras but the module comes with a quad rear camera design. The phone comes with a 16MP main camera, a large wide-angle sensor & a macro lens. At the front, there is a 13MP shooter for video calls & clicking selfies.

The budget handset comes packed with a 4,000mAh in-built battery. Additionally, Gionee M12 Pro gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, the Volume & power buttons on the right edge of the screen.

