Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Skill development platform Information Technology Learning Hub (ITLH) on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 100 employees in 2022-23.

The company, which has a current employee strength of 40, is planning to hire mainly in six verticals -- sales, marketing, quality analysis, learning experience wing, trainers and mentors and human resources, the company said in a statement.

It is planning to expand its territorial reach to Tier-I cities and increase their focus on the Middle East by accepting more enrollments from global cities such as Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai.

*** Wastelink raises Rs 10 crore * Food upcycling startup Wastelink on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore in seed funding round, led by Matterhorn Projects LLP, Indigram Labs Foundation, Sanjiv Rangrass, and other angel investors.

The capital raised will be used to expand Wastelink's footprint across India and scale up their nutrition science and food waste supplier platform capability, the company said in a statement.

"We are extremely excited to have raised our first-ever funding and the opportunities that come with it. The collective experience of our investors along with the capital will benefit us as we chart our journey towards national expansion. We aspire to make a meaningful positive impact on society by upcycling 1 million tonnes of food waste within 2-3 years," Wastelink CEO Saket Dave said.

