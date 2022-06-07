Mumbai, June 8: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has announced vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the posts of Scientist. A total of 56 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

According to the latest DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 notification, the last date for submission of application is June 28. Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Various Vacancies Announced, Monthly Salary up to Rs 1,12,400; Check Details Here.

How To Apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register online on the official RAC website at rac.gov.in.

Educational Qualification for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must have a First Class degree certificate recognised by a recognized University.

Candidates should possess the prescribed experience in the relevant field.

Candidates must have documentary proof for establishing the fact.

Application Fee for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022:

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100.

SC/ST/PwD and Women candidates are exempted from payments of application fees.

The applicants should ensure their eligibility in respect of age, essential qualification, experience before applying for the post. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of DRDO or RAC regularly for information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2022 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).