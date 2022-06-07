Realme GT Neo 3T is now officially in the global market along with the GT Neo 3 smartphone. The Realme GT Neo 3T is a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro handset, which debuted in China a few weeks back. Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale from this week and will be offered in drifting white, shade black and dash yellow colour options. Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at $470 for the 8GB + 128GB model and $510 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Realme GT Neo 3T To Debut in India Next Month: Report.

Realme GT Neo 3T gets a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme GT Neo 3T (Photo Credits: Realme)

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Realme GT Neo 3T is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos, VC cooling and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

