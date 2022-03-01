Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) LIC Mutual Fund has appointed T S Ramakrishnan as its managing director and chief executive, succeeding Dinesh Pangtey.

Ramakrishnan has over 34 years of experience at LIC and its subsidiaries/associate companies.

He joined LIC Mutual Fund in April 2021.

At LIC, he was the regional manager for the pension group and scheme at south central zone in Hyderabad and senior divisional manager in charge in Delhi region.

Before joining LIC Mutual Fund, Ramakrishnan was the regional manager for western region at LIC Housing Finance. ******* SaaS-based training platform Engg Online raises USD 3.5 mn from angel investors Mumbai: SaaS-based training platform Engg Online has secured equity financing of around USD 3.5 million (around Rs 26 crore) in a pre-series-A round led by HNIs, professionals, and founders.

Engg Online is an incubate of the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of IIT-Bombay.

The city-based company said it will use the funds towards manpower, content development, delivery, and infrastructure required for the expansion of operations.

The SaaS-based platform for tutors/trainers has a pedagogy of experiential learning using augmented reality and virtual reality.

The group of investors includes Madhu Kela, Paresh Shah, Ketan Sheth, Arun Nahar, Kirti Doshi, Sanjay Dangi, P S Jayakumar, among others. ********* Govt invites applications for National Startup Awards

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said it has launched the third edition of the National Startup Awards 2022.

The awards will acknowledge startups and enablers that have been instrumental in revolutionising the development story of India, it said.

The awards will be given in 17 sectors, classified into 50 sub-sectors.

The sectors include agriculture, construction, drinking water, energy, and FinTech, among others.

The applications for the awards are open till March 15.

