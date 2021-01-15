New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) IT firm Mastek on Friday said its Group Chief Executive Officer John Owen has resigned from the company.

"Mastek's Group CEO John Owen will be relinquishing his role as Group CEO on January 18, 2021, and will be pursuing opportunities outside the group," according to a regulatory filing.

It added that Ashank Desai, its vice-chairman and managing director, will assume the responsibilities of the group chief executive officer until a new group CEO is appointed, it added.

* CaratLane opens its first Signature store in Mumbai

Mumbai: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, on Friday inaugurated its first signature store in the city taking its total retail presence across India to 109 outlets.

With this, CaratLane intends to reach a wider base of customers with more distinguished needs, the company said in a statement.

CaratLane Managing Director and founder Mithun Sacheti said, "We are delighted to launch our first signature store in Mumbai. We are constantly on the lookout for avenues to grow and expand our business and this venture is a step in that direction."

He added that the thought behind this signature store is to offer discerning customers and jewellery lovers the best of modern jewellery with the quintessential CaratLane touch. HRS hrs

