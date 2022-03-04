New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Off-highway tyres major Balkrishna Industries (BKT) on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

"We are overjoyed to announce our brand partnership with youth icon Ranveer Singh, who has established himself as the category leader through sheer hard work and excellence, making him the perfect choice to highlight our brand," Balkrishna Industries Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said in a statement.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

The company is confident that Singh will be instrumental in amplifying the awareness about its unique offerings across India, he added.

"We look forward to a successful partnership with him for many years to come," Poddar noted.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has five tyre production sites in India and three business units in Europe and North America. PTI MSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)