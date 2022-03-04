Motorola Edge 30 Pro is now available for sale in India. The device was launched in the country last month, and now, it is available for purchase for the first time via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the handset will get Rs 5,000 off via SBI credit card transactions. Jio users can get additional benefits worth Rs 10,000. There is also a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months with SBI, ICIC, HDFC and Axis Bank cards. Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Stand out to #FindYourEdge. The #motorolaedge30pro comes with India’s Fastest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Processor, Highest resolution 60MP Selfie Camera, 50MP Camera System & more at just ₹44,999 (Incl. bank offer). Buy now @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. https://t.co/f1LlDTbwT7 pic.twitter.com/b8Xg8wiBs1 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 4, 2022

For photography, the smartphone gets a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there is a 60MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes packed with a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6E. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 30 Pro costs Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

