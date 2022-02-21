Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) To support para-sports, State Bank of India on Monday said it has contributed Rs 93 lakh to Project Mumbai, an NGO dedicated to supporting and promoting social initiatives.

The bank, as the initiative partner, will also donate 24 wheelchairs to support the players and bring forward the concept 'Wheelchair Basketball', a release said.

The initiative will help build a better infrastructure with quality wheelchairs, healthcare facilities like physiotherapy, and other expert consultations.

Nepean Capital buys 50pc stake in Maddock Films

*Nepean Capital on Monday announced a 50 per cent stake buy in Maddock Films, a film production studio, for an undisclosed sum.

In this era of media convergence and digital explosion, we believe an investment in a content company such as Maddock will yield strong returns, Nepean's co-founder and managing director Gautam Trivedi said.

