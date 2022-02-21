Vivo has launched the V23e 5G phone today in India. The smartphone has been introduced as the third model under the V23 Series. The handset is now available for sale in the country via Flipkart and Vivo India websites. Customers purchasing the device will get a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,999, no-cost EMI and standard EMI options. Vivo V23e 5G Launching Today in India, Check Expected Price & Specifications.

Vivo V23e 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Experience the best of design, best of colours and best of selfies with the all-new #vivoV23e. ​ Buy yours today. Starting from ₹25,990*. ​​#DelightEveryMoment Buy Now: https://t.co/141xzyIZ7f *TnC Apply pic.twitter.com/yCLqn0yDdH — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 21, 2022

The device gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 44MP selfie camera.

Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G and a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V23e 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

