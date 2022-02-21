OnePlus TV Y1S & OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are now available for sale in India. Both smart TVs were launched in India last week, along with the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. Both devices are listed on Amazon India, Flipkart and OnePlus India with exciting offers. Axis Bank customers can avail instant bank discounts of Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 on the purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch and 43-inch models. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11 Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

This offer is applicable on OnePlus Experience stores, offline stores and the OnePlus India website. Axis Bank customers will also get Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of Y1S smart TV with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus.in and OnePlus Experience stores.

OnePlus TV Y1S Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Make the Smarter Choice with the all-new OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. Upgrade to the latest Android 11, powerful Gamma engine & seamless Connectivity. Open sale for 32Y1S, 32|43Y1S Edge on 21st Feb, 12 PM Open sale for 43Y1S begins 2nd March.#SmarterTVSmarterChoice pic.twitter.com/bjwUOxTdPZ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 20, 2022

Newly launched OnePlus smart TVs come in two screen sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. The Y1S model comes with an HD resolution, whereas the Y1S Edge carries an FHD resolution. OnePlus TV Y1S gets 20W full-range speakers, whereas the Y1S Edge model sport 24W full-range speakers. Both smart TVs run on Google's Android TV with Google Assistant support and come with OxygenPlay 2.0 content aggregation platform and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 5GHz band support, Bluetooth support. In addition to this, the smart TVs come with Eye comfort, kids mode and digital wellbeing. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,499, whereas the 43-inch variant retails at Rs 26,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch costs Rs 16,999, whereas the 43-inch is listed at Rs 27,999.

