New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Tata Communications through its Singapore-based subsidiary has established a cyber security operations centre in the UAE under the partnership with system integrator company Intertec Systems.

The Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) provides managed security services bundled with cyber-threat intelligence to secure the enterprises.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G Clash? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in BRA vs SUI Line-up.

"We are glad to expand our partnership with Intertec Systems to enable enterprises in the UAE to lead in a digital-first world.

"The next-gen, in-country SOC coupled with our managed SOC services empowers customers to take a proactive and predictive approach to safeguard their digital operations from cloud to edge to end points," Tata Communications - Regional Head for Middle East, Central Asia & Africa Vaneet Mehta said.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

* * * * * IndiGrid Investment Mangers gets unitholders nod to appoint Harsh Shah as IndiGrid CEO

* IndiGrid Investment Managers has got unitholders' approval for the appointment of Harsh Shah as IndiGrid CEO and its whole-time director.

IndiGrid Investment Managers is the investment manager of infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust Ltd (IndiGrid).

The investment manager on behalf IndiGrid got approval of the unitholders of IndiGrid to appoint Harsh Shah as Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director via Postal Ballot Notice through remote e-voting, a BSE filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)