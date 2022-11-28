With the goal of ensuring qualification into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil is all set to take on Switzerland in the second round of the Group G fixtures at the 974 Stadium on November 28, 2022 (Monday). Brazil had a strong start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, and they will not want to wait till the last game to ensure their qualification. On the other hand, this is a crucial game for Switzerland as they will want to give themselves the best chances of qualification into the next round. Neymar Spotted Crying on Bench Due to Ankle Injury During Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Against Serbia (Watch Video)

Neymar Jr. has been in brilliant form this season for PSG as the Brazilian star has stacked up goals and assists in both Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League. With already all the accolades in his bank, Neymar is totally focused to win the World Cup for Brazil and this time he has left no stone unturned in the preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Will Neymar Jr. Play Tonight Against Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C Fixture?

Neymar suffered an injury during the game against Serbia. He was subbed off with 10 minutes remaining on the clock and looked emotional on the bench covering his face with the jersey. Scans showed he has a lateral ligament injury in the right ankle along with a small bone swelling. Although reports are much more positive than they were thought initially, Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed he will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. Tite Hopeful of Neymar’s Return After Injury, Says ‘I Believe That He Will Play in The World Cup’

Neymar shows his injuried ankle on Instagram 🚨📸🇧🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/VemjXu3VEM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2022

Brazil showed a great display of football in the second half of the Serbia match as they deployed their tremendous bench strength. They will want to win the game against Switzerland and ensure qualification from a tricky group before facing Cameroon in their last game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C.

Although Brazil has the depth in the squad to cover for Neymar temporarily, it is very difficult to replace a player with such a skill level and with such an important role in the team. Brazil will hope that he will be back soon as they will definitely need him when they face stronger opponents in the knockout stages.

