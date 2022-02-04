New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Non-banking finance company UGRO Capital has raised Rs 10 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The investment and borrowing committee of the board of directors of the company on February 4, 2022, made an allotment of 200 commercial paper (CP) of face value of Rs 5 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 10 crore through private placement, the company said.

The CPs, set to mature on February 4, 2023, are issued in the favour of The Greater Bombay Co-operative Bank Ltd.

*** *IndoStar Home Finance appoints Ravi Narayanan as Non-Executive Independent Chairman.

IndoStar Home Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indostar Capital Finance, on Friday announced appointment of Ravi Narayanan as Non-Executive Independent Chairman.

IndoStar Home Finance offers loans in the range of Rs 5-30 lakh for home loans, home improvement loans, non-residential premises loan, loan against property, gold loan to customers and construction finance to developers.

Founded in September 2017, IndoStar Housing Finance Pvt Ltd (IHFPL), the company has expanded its presence in all the major states across India.

The parent company IndoStar Capital Finance is co-promoted by Brookfield Asset Management and Everstone Capital Advisors Private Ltd.

*India's exports of Bishop seeds rises to $ 3.7 mn in Apr-Dec

India's exports of Bishop seeds (Ajwain) have increased to USD 3.7 million during April-December 2021 as compared to USD 1.5 million in the same period of 2013, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The major destinations for exports include the US, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Nepal and the UK.

The government has been taking up a number of proactive steps to boost exports, it said adding that various Acts under the Department of Commerce are being reviewed to remove redundancies and outdated provisions.

