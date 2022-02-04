Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Friday announced that it will expand its smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of two new products -- OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The company said that the new products will be unveiled to the users in an online launch event soon. OnePlus 9RT 5G Smartphone, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"We are excited to bring in the new OnePlus TVs as part of our OnePlus TV Y Series portfolio, that embody our burdenless technology experience and provide truly seamless smarter TV experience for our wider community at a highly accessible price range," Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, said in a statement.

Serving as an extension of its existing OnePlus TV Y Series portfolio, the company said the new OnePlus smart TVs are targeted to bring an even more accessible connected ecosystem experience across different screen sizes at truly affordable price points.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are said to offer a premium bezel-less design within their respective price segments. The all-new OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is set to be offered across the offline segment while the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available across online channels.

