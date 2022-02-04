Vivo T1 5G India launch has been set for February 9, 2022. Vivo India has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The device is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Ahead of its launch, Vivo T1 5G price and specifications have been tipped online by a tipster. Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Vivo T1 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000. As a reminder, the handset was launched in China along with Vivo T1x in October 2021.

He is bold. ​ He is unstoppable. ​ He loves his brand new vivo T1 5G that’s packed with Snapdragon 695 Processor which allows him to do more every day. ​ Varun Sood is excited for the Turbo life. pic.twitter.com/7skHCfWN5N — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 4, 2022

The Indian Vivo T1 5G is likely to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, Vivo T1 5G might sport a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP shooters. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Vivo T1 5G phone. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

