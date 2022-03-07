New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Monday announced the appointment of Rajendra Kumar Parakh as chief operating officer (COO) for its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division.

Parakh has been associated with Vikram Solar since 2017 as the chief financial officer (CFO).

Gyanesh Chaudhary, vice chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar, said, "Parakh has led the organization as the CFO and has complete overview of our global operations, projects, business development and R&D. He has an exceptional leadership track record."

"We will immensely benefit from his deep industry knowledge to further strengthen our track record and leadership in solar EPC, which significantly contributes to our overall revenues," he added.

On his appointment, Parakh said, "I am honored to take on the new role and very eager to contribute to the organization's growth. I am looking forward to working with our clients to enable their green energy goals and further augment our EPC capabilities and portfolio."

Parakh is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and a graduate in Senior Management Programme from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. He has a diverse experience across sectors like manufacturing, mining, industrial engineering, iron and steel and polymer industry.

Vikram Solar is among the top five EPC players in India, with experience of executing more than 300 projects of cumulative capacity of 1.44 GW.

*********** IHCL opens doors of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm in Dubai

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm in Dubai.

The luxury resort, offering 325 rooms, is the third Taj branded hotel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah, IHCL said in a statement.

"This opening is in line with our strong focus to be present in global growth markets. With the addition of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, IHCL expands to strengthen its footprint in Dubai.

"We are honoured to partner with the Arenco Group to bring Taj's signature hospitality to Palm Jumeirah, one of the world's most exciting destinations," IHCL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

******** Govt eases import norms for 'Drosophila melanogaster'

New Delhi: The government on Monday eased the norms for importing certain types of 'Drosophila melanogaster', a kind of fruit fly which is used as a model organism to study issues pertaining to genetics, development of tissues and organs.

The Directorate General of Foreign trade (DGFT), in a notification, said "the import of Drosophila melanogaster is 'free' subject to IBSC (Institutional Biosafety Committees) approval, as per the provisions of the Revised Simplified Procedures/Guidelines on Import, Export and Exchange of GE (genetically engineered) organisms and products thereof for R&D purpose notified by the Department of Biotechnology."

It added that import of Drosophila melanogaster, which does not fall under the provisions of these revised procedures, would require an import authorisation from the directorate.

