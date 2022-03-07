New Delhi: Domestic tech brand Inbase on Monday launched its new smartwatch 'Urban Lyf M' in the Indian market. The Inbase Urban Lyf M has an introductory price of Rs 3,999. Users can buy it from the company's official website inbasetech.in and other leading retail outlets backed with a 12 months warranty. Garmin Forerunner 55 Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs 20,990.

"Sporting a large vibrant and crisp display on a slim and lightweight profile accompanied by a feature-rich performance, this smart wearable is designed to be your daily companion. It is a versatile package for style, fitness and assistance," the company said in a statement. It features a 1.69-inch 240x280 ultra-bright IPS display with a swift and fluid UI that compliments 200+ cloud-based watch faces.

It features continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and blood pressure monitoring so you can stay at the top of your health. Additionally, a step count and multiple sports modes help measure your activities.

Running, walking, skipping, cycling, badminton, basketball, football, and swimming are now part of Lyf M's responsibility as your personal trainer. Urban Lyf M is IP68 dust and water resistant, so you can easily wear it in the pool.

The watch comes in a zinc-alloy casing and equipped with a high-quality sweat-resistant and skin-friendly silicone strap, the company claims. And all of the above can be controlled by just using your voice - the Inbase Urban Lyf M incorporates Google Assistant and Siri. With Activated Voice Assistance you can communicate with your device and get the work done easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).