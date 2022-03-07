Google Pixel 6a is rumoured to debut by the end of Q1 2022. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing its key specifications. The handset is said to come with a similar design as that of the Pixel 6 phone, which was launched last year. Google May Postpone Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Until Late July 2022 in the US: Report.

According to the Geekbench website, Google Pixel 6a will be powered by the company's Tensor chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 12 based out of the box. For photography, it could get a dual-rear camera setup.

Google is likely to use the older 12MP sensors from the Pixel 5 lineup. In terms of display, Pixel 6a might sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. At the front, the device is rumoured to get an 8MP selfie camera. Apart from this, nothing more is known.

