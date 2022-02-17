New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Edtech firm Byju's on Thursday said it will invest USD 200 million (about Rs 1,500 crore) to set up 500 tuition centres across 200 cities in the country.

The company has launched 80 centres earlier under a pilot project where it offers both offline and online classes to students of class 4 to class 10.

Also Read | Vivo V23e 5G India Launch on February 21, 2022; Check Expected Prices & Specifications Here.

"The launch of 'Byju's Tuition Centre' is a landmark moment for Byju's. Over the next 12-18 months, we will be investing USD 200 million to open these sites across India. We are also looking at strengthening our team," BYJU'S Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit said in a statement.

Byju's aims to enroll 1 million students into this programme in the next two years and claims to create employment opportunities for over 10,000 people within a year of operations.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launched in India at Rs 72,999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)