New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is planning split of the equity shares of the state-owned bank to boost the stock's liquidity.

The decision in this regard will be taken by the bank's Board of Directors in a meeting, which is scheduled on February 26, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The meeting's agenda is "to seek in principle approval from the board of directors for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the bank, subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other statutory/regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required," it said.

Shares of the bank were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 542.95 per unit on the BSE.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)