New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) SaaS firm Capillary Technologies India has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to seek approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 430 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.83 crore shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Wednesday.

Those selling shares in the OFS include Capillary Technologies International Pte Ltd, Ronal Holdings LLC, Trudy Holdings, and Filter Capital India Fund I.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 120 crore will be utilised for funding the company's cloud infrastructure cost; Rs 151.54 crore for investment in research, designing, and development of its products and platform; and Rs 10.32 crore for investment in the purchase of computer systems for its business.

Besides, proceeds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Earlier in December 2021, the company had filed its IPO papers with Sebi. However, it did not get the approval.

Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers.

Headquartered in India, Capillary has a significant global footprint with offices in locations across the US, the UK, the UAE, and other Asian countries. It supports over 390 brands in more than 45 countries, as of March 31, 2025.

On the financial front, Capillary Technologies' revenue from operations increased by 14 per cent to Rs 598 crore in the fiscal 2025 from Rs 525 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company has turned profitable in fiscal 2025, with Rs 13.28 crore profit against a loss of Rs 59.38 crore in FY24.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

