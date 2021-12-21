New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent of digital mapping company MapmyIndia, on Tuesday listed with a premium of 53 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,033 and finally settled with a gain of 35 per cent.

The stock made its debut at Rs 1,581, a huge gain of 53.04 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 53.61 per cent to Rs 1,586.85. It settled at Rs 1,394.55, a jump of 35 per cent.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 1,565, a premium of 51.50 per cent. It settled at Rs 1,375, a gain of 33.10 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 7,425 crore on BSE.

The initial public offer of CE Info Systems Ltd garnered strong investor response and was subscribed a whopping 154.71 times on the last day of subscription last week.

The initial public offer (IPO) of up to 1,00,63,945 equity shares had a price range of Rs 1,000-1,033 per share.

The company provides advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies and among others, it powers Apple maps.

