New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Chinese fintech giant Ant Group on Tuesday divested a 4 per cent stake in digital payments firm One97 Communications for Rs 2,103 crore through open market transactions.

Billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, through its affiliate Antfin Netherlands Holding BV, sold more than 2.55 crore shares or a 4 per cent stake in Noida-based One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, through two separate bulk deals, as per the data on the BSE.

Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, is an affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 823.30-826.04 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 2,103.74 crore.

After the latest transaction, Antfin Netherlands Holding BV's holding in fintech firm Paytm has declined to 5.85 per cent from 9.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, through its arm -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) acquired 37.35 lakh shares or 0.59 per cent stake in One97 Communications for Rs 307.43 crore.

The shares were picked up by Goldman Sachs at an average price of Rs 823.10 per share.

Details of the other buyers of Paytm's shares could not be identified on the BSE.

On Tuesday, shares of Paytm fell 1.13 per cent to close at Rs 856.55 apiece on the BSE.

Last week, One97 Communications reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 545 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had incurred a loss of around Rs 551 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Revenue from operations dropped 15.7 per cent to Rs 1,911.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,267.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

In FY25, the company's loss more than halved to Rs 645.2 crore from Rs 1,390.4 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations declined by about 31 per cent to Rs 6,900 crore from Rs 9,977.8 crore, it added.

On August 25, 2023, Ant Group divested a 3.6 per cent stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore.

Alibaba group firm Antfin on August 16, 2023, transferred its 10.3 per cent stake in One97 Communications to the fintech firm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, reducing Ant's stakeholding to 9.8 per cent.

The deal turns One97 Communications into a majorly Indian-owned firm from being majorly owned by Chinese entities. The stake sold by Antfin was transferred to Sharma and his family members owned the overseas entity Resilient Asset Management BV.

Alibaba and Ant Financial were the early investors in Paytm and had infused USD 851 million since 2015.

The company had started selling shares in the stock markets after One 97 Communications was listed in November 2021.

