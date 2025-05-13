Srinagar, May 13: Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian army launched Operation Keller, another major counterterrorism operation, on May 13. As per reports, the fresh offensive launched in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district has led to a fierce encounter between the Indian armed forces and terrorists. The Indian army on Tuesday shared the update on this operation on X, stating that during the ongoing operation, at least three "hardcore" terrorists have been neutralised.

The three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed in Operation Keller were reportedly involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22. The three terrorists, two of whom are being identified as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi Dar, had a bounty of INR 20 lakhs on their heads, with both the Jammu and Kashmir police and the armed forces looking for them. As the Indian army continues to fight terrorism, let's know all about the new offensive Operation Keller. Operation Keller in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Including Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi Dar Gunned Down in Shopian Encounter.

Indian Army Launches Operation Keller

OPERATION KELLER On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce… pic.twitter.com/KZwIkEGiLF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 13, 2025

What Is Operation Keller?

Operation Keller, as informed by the Indian Army on X, is an anti-terror operation launched in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The Indian armed forces launched a cordoned and search operation after acting on specific intelligence inputs provided by the Rashtriya Rifles unit that informed them of Let terrorists believed to be hiding in the area. Operation Keller: 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Including Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi Dar Killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

As the army personnel sprang into action, a fierce gunfight broke out in Keller and resulted in the elimination of three "hardcore" terrorists linked to the killings of 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22. With the operation still in progress, the Indian army is expected to provide more updates soon. This comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on the nights of May 6 and May 7, that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, which has reportedly killed around 100 terrorists.

