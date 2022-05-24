Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Clariant Chemicals (India) on Tuesday reported a 47.67 per cent growth in profit to Rs 16.20 crore for the January-March quarter of 2021-22 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's profit stood at Rs 10.97 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Clariant Chemicals (India) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company declined by 4 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 210 crore compared to Rs 218.84 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

For the 2021-22 fiscal, the company's profit plunged to Rs 43.32 crore from Rs 219.76 crore in FY21 mainly on account of exceptional items like sale of business units in the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose by 14.88 per cent to Rs 839.51 crore compared to Rs 730.77 crore in FY21.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 462.30, down 0.42 per cent on BSE.

