Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Key decisions on diverse applications of drone technology were taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Thursday, the government said.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) was held here, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Saini directed that drones be used as part of a pilot project to monitor crop health and detect diseases. This initiative will help farmers receive timely information and prevent crop losses, he said.

The chief minister suggested that crops such as potatoes, chickpeas, cotton, paddy, and vegetables, typically prone to diseases, must be included in the pilot phase. He said this would enhance agricultural yields and reduce crop damage.

Saini further directed that under the "Drone Didi Yojana," the state has set a target to train 5,000 women in drone technology.

He directed the DRIISHYA officers to prepare an action plan to train around 500 women in the next quarter and provide them with self-employment opportunities.

The CM directed that drone technology be utilised for spraying "Jeevamrit," a natural liquid fertiliser. He emphasized that farmers should also be trained in this technique so that they can adopt environmentally friendly and modern agricultural practices.

DRIISHYA CEO Phool Kumar apprised Saini that the agency is presently involved in high-tension power line inspections, large-scale mapping, disaster management, traffic monitoring, illegal mining surveillance, and crop health monitoring using drones.

Under the largescale mapping project, more than 6,100 sq km have been covered. So far, 680 km of 21 high-tension power lines have been successfully inspected, with several technical faults detected and corrected in time.

A total of 135 farmers have already been trained under the ongoing farmer training programme, he said.

The CM was apprised that 243 candidates have been trained at the Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in Karnal for UAV flight training.

Drones are also being used in urban local bodies, power department, disaster management, mining and forest departments.

