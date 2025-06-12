Who Is the Current Civil Aviation Minister of India?

Mumbai, June 12: Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Thursday, June 12. There were 242 people on board — 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew and two pilots. Following the plane crash, which is seen as one of the most catastrophic air mishaps in history of India's aviation sector, a lot of people seek to know who is the Civil Aviation Minister in the country.

India's Civil Aviation Minister is Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. Who is Ram Mohan Naidu? Ram Mohan Naidu is a leader of N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2024 from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam parliamentary constituency for the third consecutive term. At 36, he is the youngest-ever minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0. His father, Yerran Naidu, was the youngest central minister in 1996 at the age of 39. Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

Hours after the Air India plane crash, Ram Mohan Naidu reached Ahmedabad and visited the crash site. Sharing some pictures on X, he said he is closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts. "Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock. We're doing everything we can to support the victims and their families in this tragic hour," the Civil Aviation Minister added.

Ram Mohan Naidu Visit Plane Crash Site in Ahmedabad

Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I’m on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts. Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock. We're doing everything we can to support… pic.twitter.com/NnMfGx31l0 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025

From 2014 to 2024, India's Union Ministry of Civil Aviation saw a few changes in leadership. Ashok Gajapathi Raju held the portfolio from May 26, 2014, until March 9, 2018. He was succeeded by Suresh Prabhu, who served from March 10, 2018, to May 30, 2019. Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Subramanian Swamy Demands PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu’s Resignation; Recalls How Lal Bahadur Shastri Resigned in 1956 After Train Accident.

Following him, Hardeep Singh Puri took charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation from May 30, 2019, until July 7, 2021. Subsequently, Jyotiraditya Scindia assumed the role on July 7, 2021, and served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation till June 2024.

