Kochi, Jul 25 (PTI) The coaches of Shoranur- Thiruvananthapuram Venad Express on Sunday decoupled from the engine delaying the train for half-an-hour between the Angamaly-Aluva stretch of the route, Railway officials said.

Railway officials said the issue was rectified and further mechanical inspection was conducted at the Aluva railway station and the train proceeded with its journey.

"The coupling between the first coach and the second of the train was detached and it was recoupled. Further mechanical inspection was held at Auva station and the train continued its journey," a senior railway official told P T I.

The official said all trains have a safety feature due to which they will automatically cometo halt in case any of the coaches get detached from the rest of the train during the journey.

The official said a proper inspection will be conducted once the train reaches its destination at Thiruvananthapuram.PTI RRT SS

