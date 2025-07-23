Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Nine people, including a software employee, involved in drug peddling were on Wednesday apprehended here in separate cases and 286 grams of cocaine, 100 gms of synthetic mephedrone, also known as 'Meow Meow' drug and 11 ecstasy pills were seized from them, police said.

On credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with police teams conducted a joint operation and took four Mumbai-based interstate drug peddlers and one local peddler into custody. They also seized 276 grams of cocaine and eight mobile phones all worth Rs 69 lakh, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told reporters. Two consumers were also detained in this connection.

The accused procured cocaine from a foreign supplier who smuggled drugs into India through sea, delivered to sub-supplier (another foreigner) who then supplied it to the Mumbai-based peddlers and through a local peddler the drug was sold to consumers in Hyderabad, they said.

In the second case, police teams apprehended a drug peddler in the Bollarum Police Station limits, who worked as a software employee and seized 10 grams cocaine and 11 ecstasy pills, all worth Rs 3.10 lakh. He procured cocaine from Bengaluru and Goa.

In the third case, the HNEW team conducted an operation in the limits of Begum Bazar Police Station and nabbed two drug transporters and one local drug peddler, all natives of Rajasthan and seized 100 gram 'Meow-Meow' drug along with a country-made pistol, six live bullet rounds, all worth Rs 10 lakh. The accused had procured the 'Meow-Meow' drug from Rajasthan, police said.

Separate cases under NDPS Act and Arms Act were registered.

