New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The country's coffee exports almost doubled to Rs 3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

"Indian coffee exports (are) hitting new milestones. India's exports of coffee rose to almost two times in April-September 2022 over the same period in 2013," he said.

India is Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of the commodity. India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among the major export destinations for Indian coffee.

