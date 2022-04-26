Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Tech-logistics firm COGOS Technologies on Tuesday announced expanding its services to Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Now, it has presence in more than 300 cities across 24 states and aims to have a pan-India presence by the end of this fiscal, according to a statement.

The aim is to lead the city logistics market in the country and the steady expansion is fuelled by the same objective, COGOS Technologies said, adding the increase in demand from Tier-II/III cities has also led to this expansion in services.

"COGOS was started with a vision to digitally transform city-logistics. Over the years, our tech-integrated logistics services have been well received by our customers and now we are excited to start our services for Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," Prasad Sreeram, Co-Founder and CEO at COGOS Technologies, said.

The company's primary aim, he said, in these states will be to create revenue and earning for the trucking ecosystem, leading to the growth of its driver partners.

COGOS will be creating over 50 job opportunities.

It will onboard 500-1,000 driver partners in these states during the ongoing quarter of this fiscal, serving B2B enterprises operating in the FMCG, manufacturing and e-commerce domain for these states.

