Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with minimum temperatures settling below normal, according to a meteorological department report.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana 5.6 degrees Celsius, the Met department report stated.

The minimum temperature settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius in Pathankot, 4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot and 5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and Hisar 5.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The minimum temperature in Karnal was 4.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 10.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 9.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

