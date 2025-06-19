Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the Rajasthan government will hold another job fair in July and is committed to providing timely employment opportunities to the youth of the state.

"The state government has already provided government jobs to over 67,000 youth under the Mukhyamantri Rojgar Utsav. We are fulfilling the aspirations of thousands by providing them with employment in a transparent and efficient manner," he said.

Chairing a review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, Sharma directed officials to make comprehensive preparations for another job fair

He stressed the importance of adhering to the recruitment exam calendar and ensure time-bound appointments to eligible candidates.

Sharma also instructed department officials to expedite pending recruitment processes and resolve procedural delays. He asked legal teams to strongly pursue recruitment-related cases pending in courts to clear hurdles in job appointments.

The CM further directed that various state-run youth welfare schemes should be linked to the employment festival so that eligible candidates can benefit from multiple initiatives.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and senior departmental officers were present in the meeting.

