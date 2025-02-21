Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday said his government is committed to providing a transparent, accountable and people-centric administration.

Chairing a review meeting of the CM's Public Services and Outreach Office, he directed officials to designate Raabta Nodal Officers at the district level to ensure prompt and efficient handling of public issues.

Abdullah stressed the need for a proactive approach in reaching out to people while ensuring that government initiatives and grievance redressal mechanisms are accessible to every citizen.

The chief minister reiterated his government's unwavering commitment to a transparent, accountable, and people-centric administration and instructed officials to adopt a more responsive and result-oriented approach to ensure that public grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner.

Emphasizing the importance of direct engagement with citizens, he asked officials to increase outreach efforts through awareness campaigns, interactive public sessions and digital platforms.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) led by former IAS officer Khurshid Ahmad Ganai called on the chief minister at the Raabta office and expressed their concern over the proposed amendments being contemplated in the Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL).

The GCC members requested Abdullah to review the proposed UBBL amendments and urban planning policies which have been initiated by the Housing and Urban Development Department just before the elected government assumed office last October.

The chief minister listened to their objections and said his government would examine those and scrutinize other urban development policies before approving any such policy.

All stakeholders shall be consulted before firming up such policies or bringing any legislation to that effect, Abdullah added.

