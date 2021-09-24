New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has extended the tenure of disinvestment-bound Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Chairman and Managing Director V Kalyana Rama by two years till September 30, 2023.

Rama's tenure was ending on September 30, 2021, CONCOR said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

"The company is in receipt of the order... from the Ministry of Railways.

"As per this order, the tenure of V Kalyana Rama, chairman and managing director, which will be ending on September 30, 2021, has been extended with effect from Octover 1, 2021, till September 30, 2023, i.e., the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

Also Read | Realme Launches Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 & Smart TV Neo 32-Inch in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

CONCOR has over 60 inland container depots (ICDs), and 24 are situated on railway land.

Recently, the Congress party had accused the government of reducing land licensing fee for state-owned CONCOR, ahead of its disinvestment, to allegedly benefit private players.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had alleged that the government was seeking to reduce the land licensing fee from the existing six per cent to 2-3 per cent and increase the lease period from five years to 35 years.

Referring to CONCOR, he had said the Railway Board in its policy of March 19, 2020, notified a land licensing fees regime for industrial use of its land and extended the same to CONCOR, whereby the LLF being charged by the transporter now is six per cent of land value in the first year of licence. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)