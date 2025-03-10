New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the AAP-led MCD of shutting down key municipal schemes and slashing funds in crucial sectors.

During a discussion on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) budget, Congress councillors slammed the AAP-led civic body for "financial mismanagement and neglect of essential public services".

Congress councillor Nazia Danish said the AAP-led MCD presented a misleading financial picture of the civic body, raising concerns over governance and transparency.

She noted that the AAP-led Delhi government had allocated Rs 202.40 crore for urban development in the 2019-20 fiscal.

However, following this allocation, it abruptly shut down 11 important municipal schemes. These projects, she said, were crucial for the development of urban villages, unauthorised and authorised colonies, redevelopment areas, gardens, parks, community buildings and dhobi ghats.

Areas such as Narela, Najafgarh and high-rise townships were among those affected, she claimed.

The shutting down of these projects, worth Rs 110 crore, severely inconvenienced residents, she said.

Danish also accused the Delhi government of discontinuing funds allocated to the civic body for transport-related development in 2021.

Calling for urgent infrastructure improvements in MCD schools, she emphasised the need for adequate resources such as books, computers and essential academic materials.

Danish laid stress on the importance of hiring trained and qualified teachers to ensure students receive quality education and highlighted the need for better school buildings, classrooms and sanitation facilities.

The Congress councillor proposed continued sprinkling of water to control dust pollution, strict prohibition on burning waste, expansion of green belts, and increase in the number of electric vehicles.

She emphasised the need for better drainage management, cleaning of the Yamuna and the establishment of additional water treatment plants.

Danish highlighted that during the tenure of the Congress government in Delhi between 1998 and 2013, the civic body had received substantial financial assistance for medical services.

However, during the past decade, the AAP government, which governed the national capital between 2015 and 2025, significantly reduced that funding.

Data clearly reflects this drastic decline in financial support, affecting the availability of medical services in MCD-run facilities, Danish said.

She called for an increase in the number of doctors and nurses in MCD-run hospitals and dispensaries while also ensuring the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment.

She proposed the introduction of telemedicine services and online appointment booking facilities.

She also stressed on the importance of regular waste management and disease prevention campaigns across Delhi.

Danish suggested developing digital health records for medical centres and launching an online portal for citizens to consult doctors.

She also called for free medical check-ups and vaccination campaigns for pregnant women and newborns and emphasised the need to strengthen and modernise Anganwadi centres to improve maternal and child health care.

The MCD presented a budget of Rs 17,000 crore in February.

Trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations, the MCD was reunified in 2022. AAP gained control of the House in the elections held that year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)