New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 10.78 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 355.91 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Also Read | Kerala Boy Makes Train Model Using Newspapers: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

Total income during the January-March period of 2019-20 dipped to Rs 1,659.28 crore, from Rs 1,977.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,257.63 crore as compared to Rs 1,499.74 crore earlier.

Also Read | Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs to Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

For the full fiscal 2019-20, the company saw its consolidated profit decline 66.73 per cent to Rs 406.65 crore as against Rs 1,222.34 crore in 2018-19.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)