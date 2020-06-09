Latest News | Cop Found Hanging from Branch of a Tree in Bihar

Munger (Bihar), June 9 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police was found hanging from the branch of a tree inside the premises of the Police Lines here, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The body of Zainuddin Ansari, who was to retire in less than a year, was spotted by colleagues in the wee hours, Additional Superintendent of Police Harishankar Kumar said.

He said the sub-inspector, who hailed from Vaishali district, was said to have been suffering from depression though his wife, who rushed here along with other members of the family upon learning about the incident, said he sounded "normal" when she spoke to him over phone the previous night.

No suicide note was found at the spot, though on the roof from where the deceased might have clambered atop the tree some sulfas tablets were found giving rise to the suspicion that he might have consumed the poison before hanging himself, the Additional SP said.

After post-mortem, family members were allowed to take the body along for last rites, the official said.

Further investigations will be based on the report of the post-mortem which is expected within a couple of days, he added.

